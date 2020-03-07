Play

Sumner supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a block in 24 minutes during Indiana's 108-102 victory against the Bulls on Friday.

Sumner scored all of his points in the first half, failing to contribute as the Pacers almost squandered a 23-point second half lead. Sumner had arguably his best statistical performance of the season, but remains likely to be buried in the Pacers' backcourt for the foreseeable future.

