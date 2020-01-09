Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Scores 13 in 19 minutes
Sumner amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.
Sumner finished with a season high in scoring and made the most of his playing time on a night when Malcolm Brogdon (back) was out. Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell are clearly ahead of Sumner on the depth chart, but the 24-year-old guard has the size to slot in at both backcourt spots and could continue to see somewhat decent minutes at least until Victor Oladipo (knee) returns.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...