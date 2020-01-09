Play

Sumner amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.

Sumner finished with a season high in scoring and made the most of his playing time on a night when Malcolm Brogdon (back) was out. Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell are clearly ahead of Sumner on the depth chart, but the 24-year-old guard has the size to slot in at both backcourt spots and could continue to see somewhat decent minutes at least until Victor Oladipo (knee) returns.

