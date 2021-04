Sumner registered 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

The 25-year-old has started the last three games for the injured Malcolm Brogdon (hip) and is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists while shooting 64.0 percent from the field in that span. Until Brogdon returns to the lineup, feel free to stream Sumner if you need decent points along with low-end rebounds and assists.