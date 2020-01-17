Sumner was assigned to the G League on Friday.

The 24-year-old didn't play in the last two games for the parent club with Malcolm Brogdon (back/illness) returning to action, so he'll make his way back to the G League. Sumner is averaging 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 15.1 minutes in 15 games with the Pacers this season.