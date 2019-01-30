Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Set for another start
Sumner is expected to make another start Wednesday against the Wizards, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The shorthanded Pacers went with Sumner at shooting guard against the Warriors on Monday, and while he struggled mightily -- 1-10 FG -- they'll give the second-year player another shot Wednesday with Victor Oladipo and Tyreke Evans sidelined. Sumner played 28 minutes Monday, while Aaron Holiday (22 minutes) also saw a slight boost in what was a lopsided contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...