Sumner is expected to make another start Wednesday against the Wizards, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

The shorthanded Pacers went with Sumner at shooting guard against the Warriors on Monday, and while he struggled mightily -- 1-10 FG -- they'll give the second-year player another shot Wednesday with Victor Oladipo and Tyreke Evans sidelined. Sumner played 28 minutes Monday, while Aaron Holiday (22 minutes) also saw a slight boost in what was a lopsided contest.