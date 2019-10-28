Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Set to start again
Sumner is in line to make another start Monday against Detroit, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
The Pacers will be without Jeremy Lamb (hip) for the second straight game, so Sumner will have another chance to log a start at the shooting guard spot. The Michigan native played 17 minutes in his first career start Saturday, finishing with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist. Sumner played 22 minutes off the bench in the Pacers' season opener.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...