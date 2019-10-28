Sumner is in line to make another start Monday against Detroit, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The Pacers will be without Jeremy Lamb (hip) for the second straight game, so Sumner will have another chance to log a start at the shooting guard spot. The Michigan native played 17 minutes in his first career start Saturday, finishing with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist. Sumner played 22 minutes off the bench in the Pacers' season opener.