Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Set to start Monday
Sumner will start at shooting guard Monday against the Warriors, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
With Tyreke Evans (back) ruled out and Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the season, the Pacers will dig deep into their roster and move Sumner, a two-way signee, into the lineup at shooting guard alongside Darren Collison. Sumner has appeared sparingly in only a handful of NBA games this season, and he's a risky DFS play, as the Pacers will likely turn to first-round pick Aaron Holiday for increased minutes off the bench.
