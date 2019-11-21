Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Sheds brace
Sumner (hand) is no longer wearing a brace, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Sumner, who has been sidelined since the end of October with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand. That said, he still remains without a concrete timetable for his return.
