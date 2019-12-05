Sumner (hand) will be available for Friday's game against Detroit.

A non-displaced fracture in Sumner's right hand has kept the 23-year-old sidelined since the end of October, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Pacers in Detroit on Friday after wrapping up a brief rehab stint with the team's G League affiliate. With Indiana playing a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sumner withheld from Saturday's game in New York as he's eased back. He appeared in three games before getting hurt, posting averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 22.3 minutes.