Sumner will get the start at point guard in Friday's game against the Hornets.
Sumner will replace Malcolm Brogdon (hip) in the starting lineup. The latter was a late scratch, so Sumner has been thrust into the starting lineup just minutes before tip-off. As a result, he figures to see a heavier workload than usual.
