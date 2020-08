Sumner will start Friday's matchup against the Heat, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

With most of the key Pacers players out for the finale, Sumner will draw the start at shooting guard. In his two previous starts this season, he's averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.5 minutes.