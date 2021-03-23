Sumner is starting Monday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Sumner will make his fifth start of the season Monday with Malcolm Brogdon (back) unavailable. Sumner has averaged 5.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12.2 minutes per game across the past five games.
More News
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Puts up 18 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Well-rounded line in 16 minutes•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Drains lone shot•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Non-factor Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Puts up defensive numbers in loss•