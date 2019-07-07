Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Still nursing foot injury
Sumner has been participating in light basketball activities but isn't practicing, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sumner was cleared to play in Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies and logged 20 minutes while also scoring four points, but he appears to have re-injured his foot. He's been unable to practice since, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward until further notice. Sumner's next opportunity to return will come Monday against Detroit.
