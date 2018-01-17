Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To make G-League debut Friday
Sumner (knee) will make his G-League debut Friday with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
The Xavier product tore his left ACL last January and has spent the last 11-plus months rehabbing with the Pacers, who selected him with the 52nd pick in the 2017 draft. Sumner will likely spend most of the rest of the season with the Mad Ants, where he'll initially play under a 15-minute restriction.
