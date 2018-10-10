Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To play Wednesday
Sumner (groin) will play Wednesday against the Bulls.
Sumner played through a sprained ankle Monday and suffered a groin injury in the process, but he's apparently healthy enough to take the floor for the Pacers' final preseason contest. In three preseason games, he's averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebound across 16.6 minutes.
