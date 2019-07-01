Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To sign three-year deal with Pacers
Sumner will sign a three-year contract with the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Sumner only appeared in 23 games last season, but the Pacers apparently like what they've seen from the Xavier product, and he'll stick around on a multi-year deal that likely includes partial guarantees.
