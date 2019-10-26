Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To start Saturday
Sumner will get the start Saturday against the Cavs, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
With Jeremy Lamb (hip) ruled out, Sumner will get the nod at shooting guard. Sumner played 22 minutes in the season-opener Wednesday and finished with six points and three steals.
