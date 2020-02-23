Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Unavailable Sunday
Sumner (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Sumner was considered questionable with left hip soreness but won't be suiting up for Sunday's matchup in Toronto. The 24-year-old has appeared in only two NBA games during February, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact Indiana's rotations.
