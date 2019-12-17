The Pacers recalled Sumner from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Sumner hasn't been able to claim a regular spot in the Indiana rotation since he returned earlier this month from a one-month absence due to a fractured hand, so the Pacers assigned him to the G League to afford him an opportunity to receive extended run. After putting up 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Fort Wayne in its 125-124 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Sumner should be available off the Indiana bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.