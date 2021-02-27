Sumner supplied six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 16 minutes Friday in a 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Sumner's stat line was largely unimpressive but is his best since he last started on Jan. 20. Since then, Sumner has been pushed out of a Pacers rotation utilizing other depth pieces. He owns 23 points across their past 17 games despite sitting out seven of them. Sumner seemed in line for a potential value boost following the Victor Oladipo trade but remains an inadequate option for fantasy owners.