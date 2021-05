Sumner (knee) should be able to play Tuesday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sumner was forced to miss the last four games of the regular season with a knee injury. With Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Aaron Holiday (toe) both still listed as game-time decisions, it's likely Sumner will receive an abundance of playing time if either Brogdon and/or Holiday can't play. T.J. McConnell will also gain additional minutes if Brogdon and Holiday sit out.