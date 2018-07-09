Sumner (knee) is set to return to the lineup for Monday's summer league matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Sumner was held out of Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right knee soreness, though summer league coach Steve Gansey said the Pacers were "just monitoring his play in a back-to-back." As a result, it appears Sumner's absence was just precautionary and he's now set to rejoin the lineup Monday. In Sumner's lone appearance in summer league so far, he posted six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes.