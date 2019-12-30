Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Won't play Tuesday
Sumner was held out of Monday's practice and is unavailable for Tuesday's tilt with Philadelphia, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sumner's knee issue stems from an early exit in Saturday's game against the Pelicans. At this point, the injury appears to be simply a sore knee, though the team has yet to provide many specifics about the issue nor a firm timetable for Sumner's return. Aaron Holiday and T.J McConnell are in line to see slight upticks in minutes for as long as Sumner's out.
