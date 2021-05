Sumner (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports.

A bruised knee will keep Sumner out of action as the Pacers lose yet another contributor to injury. Sumner had started the last eight games, averaging 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists during that span. His workload dipped over the last two contests, however, and he saw just 16 minutes of action in Monday night's high-scoring loss to Washington.