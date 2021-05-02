Sumner exited Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised left knee and will not return.
Sumner had to leave Thursday's game against the Nets because of a knee issue, and despite clearing the injury report ahead of Saturday's game, it appears the injury has reemerged. Depending on his health, Sumner's next chance to return will come Monday against the Wizards.
