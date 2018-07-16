Pacers' Elijah Stewart: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Indiana

Stewart signed a one-year Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Stewart will not officially be one of the Pacers' two-way players this season, signing an Exhibit 10 deal with them does give Indiana the option of converting Stewart's contract into a two-way deal later in the season. As of now, chances are Stewart will likely being the season playing the the team's G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.