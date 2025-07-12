Freeman racked up 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 23 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 104-85 loss to the Thunder.

Freeman missed only one field-goal attempt on his way to recording a double-double Saturday. The Akron product had an impressive bounce-back performance after finishing with only four points and three rebounds in Friday's game against the Magic.