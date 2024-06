The Pacers selected Freeman with the No. 50 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Freeman spent five years at Akron before declaring for the NBA Draft. In 2023-24, he averaged 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 35 games. While Freeman has shown impressive rebounding abilities for a 6-foot-7 forward, there is no obvious path for playing time right out of the gate.