Thompson totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 103-95 loss to the Celtics.

Thompson made his return to the starting lineup Monday as the Pacers continue to experiment with the first unit. He tied his season high in made triples and scored in double digits for the third time in nine appearances this season. Thompson is expected to continue to battle with Quenton Jackson for opportunities until Ben Sheppard (calf) is cleared to return.