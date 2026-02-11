Thompson (two-way) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

A two-way player, Thompson hasn't seen action for the Pacers nor their G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, since last Wednesday while he's been managing a thumb issue, but the injury doesn't look like it will prevent him from playing against Brooklyn. With eight others players listed out with injuries and with Micah Potter (ankle) and Jarace Walker (illness) considered questionable, Thompson appears likely to be included in the rotation Wednesday.