The Pacers signed Thompson to a two-year, two-way deal Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Thompson will join the injury-riddled Pacers on a two-way pact after impressing in his first eight G League outings with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season. During that stretch, he averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.8 minutes per contest. In a corresponding move, the Pacers have waived RayJ Dennis.