Thompson notched two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Wizards.

With Quenton Jackson likely to earn a larger role on this team, Thompson's minutes could be in danger moving forward, especially after a dud like this one. Through six regular-season appearances, Thompson has posted averages of 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals on 42.3 percent shooting from the field.