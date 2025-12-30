Thompson racked up two points (1-1 FG) and one assist over four minutes during Monday's 126-119 loss to Houston.

Thompson barely touched the floor Monday, continuing the recent decline in playing time. It would appear as though Indiana will have very little to play for later in the season, other than lottery balls. Head coach Rick Carlisle has already shown his hand when it comes to experimenting with different lineups, something that could very well continue for the remainder of the season. Thompson can be dropped in most formats, although managers will want to monitor the situation in case things change at some point.