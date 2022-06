The Pacers signed Zeng to an Exhibit 10 deal Saturday, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Zeng did a pre-draft workout for Indiana on June 8, but he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during the offseason. The 6-foot-11 forward played for G League Ignite last season and averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.