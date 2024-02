The 76ers are trading Korkmaz, Marcus Morris (foot) and three second-round picks to the Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Korkmaz is likely included in this trade package to match salary. The 26-year-old is averaging just 2.5 points in 8.6 minutes across 35 appearances this season. Korkmaz is unlikely to be a significant factor in Indiana's rotation.