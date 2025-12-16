McGlothan agreed Tuesday with the Pacers on a 10-day contract via a hardship exception, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

A second-year forward out of Grand Canyon, McGlothan will get the chance to make his NBA debut if/when he gets into a game. The 26-year-old forward had previously attended training camp with the Pacers on an Exhibit 10 deal before getting assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom upon getting cut and clearing waivers prior to the start of the season. Over his 14 appearances with the Boom, McGlothan averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.