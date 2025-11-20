Mathews will sign a hardship exception with the Pacers on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Pacers waived Monte Morris on Thursday, and in addition to bringing in Mathews, the franchise converted Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's deal into a standard contract. Mathews is a sharpshooter who has hit 38.2 percent from beyond the arc for his career, and he could immediately see minutes on the wings.