Hill and a second-round pick are being traded from the Bucks to the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It appears that Hill is being included in the trade package for Jae Crowder. The veteran guard averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.1 minutes across 35 games for Milwaukee this season. Hill will likely compete for a backup point guard spot in Indiana, where he spent five years earlier in his career.