Hill isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report and should be available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

After being acquired from the Bucks on Thursday, Hill proceeded to miss the Pacers' back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus the Suns and Wizards, respectively. Now that he's had more time to get acclimated to his new organization, Hill looks like he'll get the chance to dress Monday, though the Pacers may not work him into the rotation unless point guard Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) -- who is listed as questionable -- is unable to play.