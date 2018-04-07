Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Emerges as unlikely scoring leader for Pacers in loss
Robinson posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and an assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 92-73 loss to the Raptors
On a night where no one in the first unit saw more than 25 minutes, it was apparent that the Pacers have settled on fifth position in the East and will play conservatively with their starters until the playoffs. For the last two games, it's likely that Robinson will see a bump in minutes like may other second-unit players across the league.
