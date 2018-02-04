Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Making his second rehab appearance with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday, Robinson logged 33 minutes in a 108-91 victory over the Long Island Nets, producing 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three turnovers. Though it wasn't a strong showing for Robinson, the fact that he played heavy minutes while enduring no setbacks in his surgically repaired left ankle suggests that he's inching closer to making his season debut for the Pacers. The team may want to give Robinson more rest before that happens, however, so it's not a lock that he'll play Monday. Once he's deemed fully healthy, Robinson will likely occupy a light role in head coach Nate McMillan's rotation as a reserve wing.