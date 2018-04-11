Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Nearly double-doubles in start
Robinson registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes during a 119-93 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.
Robinson played a season-high 40 minutes Tuesday during the team's regular season finale. He received the heavy workload as the team held out several wing players. As a result, he fell just two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the season.
