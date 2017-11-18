Pacers' Glenn Robinson: No longer on crutches
Robinson (ankle) has shed his crutches.
This is a big step for Robinson, who underwent surgery to address a severely sprained left ankle in mid-October. He's not expected to return until January, though it's encouraging to see him back on the court, even if it's just short-range standstill shooting.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will miss 3-to-4 months after surgery•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will undergo ankle surgery, out until mid-December•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out two months with severely sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To undergo X-rays•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Suffers lower leg injury Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Logs nine minutes in Game 2•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...