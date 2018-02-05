Pacers' Glenn Robinson: 'Not quite ready' to play
Robinson (ankle) will not be available Monday against the Wizards, Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com reports.
While Robinson is nearing a return and was initially listed as questionable, coach Nate McMillan told the media that Robinson is "not quite ready" to return to NBA action, and it's unclear when, exactly, he'll make his season debut. That said, Robinson played in two G-League contests over the weekend, which is certainly a positive sign, and it seems likely that he'll be back in the mix sometime within the next handful of games.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays second G-League game•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Rehabbing in G-League•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Unlikely to play before All-Star break•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...