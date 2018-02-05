Robinson (ankle) will not be available Monday against the Wizards, Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com reports.

While Robinson is nearing a return and was initially listed as questionable, coach Nate McMillan told the media that Robinson is "not quite ready" to return to NBA action, and it's unclear when, exactly, he'll make his season debut. That said, Robinson played in two G-League contests over the weekend, which is certainly a positive sign, and it seems likely that he'll be back in the mix sometime within the next handful of games.