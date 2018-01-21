Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Robinson took part in his first practice last Sunday, but he remains without any clear timetable for a return to game action. Even when he's cleared, Robinson will likely have plenty of restrictions following the lengthy absence, so for now, it's merely a situation to monitor. His expected role in the regular rotation is also unknown at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories