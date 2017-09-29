Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out two months with severely sprained ankle
Robinson is expected to miss about two months after severely spraining his left ankle during Friday's practice, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Paul George now on the Thunder, some time was expected to open up for Robinson off the pine. Not that he didn't play a significant role last season, however, as he averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 20.7 minutes per game. With the injury news coming through, the team will be without his depth on the wing until around late October or early November. As a result, Lance Stephenson and Joe Young will likely absorb most of his workload for the time being.
