Robinson played 19 minutes in his season debut Friday against the Hawks, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) two rebounds, and one assist.

Robinson was reportedly only cleared to play 5-to-10 minutes, but he apparently felt well enough to nearly double that number in his first action of the season. Robinson underwent ankle surgery in October, and the expectation is that he'll continue to add to his workload in the coming weeks, which could cut into the roles of Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young, though both players still topped 30 minutes Friday.