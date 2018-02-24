Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in win over Hawks
Robinson played 19 minutes in his season debut Friday against the Hawks, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) two rebounds, and one assist.
Robinson was reportedly only cleared to play 5-to-10 minutes, but he apparently felt well enough to nearly double that number in his first action of the season. Robinson underwent ankle surgery in October, and the expectation is that he'll continue to add to his workload in the coming weeks, which could cut into the roles of Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young, though both players still topped 30 minutes Friday.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will play 5-to-10 minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will make return Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: 'Not quite ready' to play•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...