Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Recalled from G-League
Robinson (ankle) was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Robinson was assigned to the G-League to begin his rehab assignment after being sidelined for the entire season after undergoing left ankle surgery in October. He played in one game for the Mad Ants, posting 12 points in 28 minutes of action. Reportedly, if everything continues to go as planned, he could play for the Pacers before the All-Star break.
