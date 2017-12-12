Robinson (ankle) has progressed from standstill shooting drills to some slow, light eurosteps, putting some pressure on the ankle, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Robinson is estimated to return in January after receiving surgery on his ankle in mid-October. He started participating in light jumpers Friday. It is encouraging to see him partake in drills involving low-intensity movement.

