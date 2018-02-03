Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Rehabbing in G-League
Robinson (ankle) has been reassigned to the G-League on a rehab basis.
Robinson is yet to play a minute at the NBA level this season after undergoing ankle surgery in October, but he's nearing a return, and Saturday will mark his second appearance for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. In his debut against the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday, Robinson had 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes.
